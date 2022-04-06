Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, otherwise known as Doctor Strange 2, is managing to thrill millions of fans around the world despite not being released yet and, based on what we saw in the new spot, it will thrill many more..

After all, we are facing one of the most anticipated films by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and cinecomics in general, both because Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff are some of the most loved characters, and because this film sees the return to directing of Sam Raimi nine years after the last work.

Specifically, Raimi is particularly appreciated for the extraordinary work done in the first trilogy dedicated to Spider-Man, played by Tobey Maguire at the time. The first two chapters of that trilogy, then, are among the best cinecomics ever, so the expectations are very high.

But what do we find new in this spot dedicated to Doctor Strange 2 which, we remember, will be released on May 4th in Italy? in the meantime we find two characters that anyone who has seen the WandaVision series knows well. We are talking, of course, of Thomas and William, the children of Wanda and Vision.

Moreover, monstrous zombies make their appearance. That they belong to one of the realities that Doctor Strange and Wanda, otherwise known as Scarlett Witch, will visit during their travels inside the scary Multiversor? It is not known and to get an answer to this question we will have to wait another month or so.

We know another thing about this film that will be placed in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is the duration. The film directed by Sam Raimi, in fact, will last “only” 126 minutes. A minute that clashes with those of the other cinecomics linked to the American publishing giant.

In short, the hype and the anticipation for this new film are growing dramatically. We can’t wait to see it and admire the return to directing of a master like Sam Raimi.