Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessalso known as Doctor Strange 2, is now getting closer and closer to release and Microsoft has seen fit to dedicate an Xbox Series S and a series of customized controllers to this highly anticipated film.

This is not the first collaboration between Marvel and the computer giant. On the occasion of the release of the Shang-Chi film and the legend of the Ten Rings (here you can find our review), in fact, Microsoft presented a customized version of the Xbox Series X, with an attached controller.

In particular, this collaboration between Xbox and Doctor Strange 2 has resulted in four beautiful padson each of which there is a different pattern but with a single common denominator, namely the film that will be released in Italy on May 4 this year.

The Xbox Series S, on the other hand, presents a new body on which we find, among other things, the logo of the film and some very interesting designs. In short, if you are passionate about the Marvel Cinematic Universethis wonderful console is definitely for you.

This film is highly anticipated by fans of the superhero universe born from the brilliant mind of Stan Lee why the concept of the Multiverse dealt with in series like Loki and in films like Spider-Man: No Way Home will be explored in an important way.

Furthermore, this film marks Sam Raimi’s return to directing, the man who made what, according to many, is the best film series dedicated to the figure of Spider-Man. His works, especially the first two titles in the series, have been recognized as one of the best cinecomics ever made.

This is accompanied by the return of Scarlet Witchaka Wanda Maximoff, played by the talented Elizabeth Olsen, which returns in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie after the Avengers: Endgame events (here you can find our review) and after a series dedicated to her, WandaVision, which met with great success among critics and audiences.