Doctor Strange 2 is one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because it promises to further explore the idea of ​​a multiverse or alternate realities. Being a continuation of WandaVision, the ‘Supreme Sorcerer’ will share the limelight with Scarlet Witch.

The production of the film began in October 2020 and, to the delight of the fans, it has already ended after the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As if it were not enough, the news came along with a conceptual art that is giving something to talk about on social networks.

As previously unveiled, the film will flirt with the horror genre as it will feature the Multiverse of insanity and all of its dark threats. “It is a crazy movie. They are definitely going for that terrifying show vibe, ”said Elizabeth Olsen, the co-star who will play Scarlet Witch.

Doctor Strange 2 – official synopsis

After the events of Avengers: endgame, Dr. Strange continues his research on the time stone. However, a new enemy seeks to destroy every remaining sorcerer on Earth and unleash unspeakable evil.

As for the villain of the story, Shuma gorath It has been positioned as the favorite option for fans and the most possible candidate according to various portals. It is an immortal monster with the ability to travel between dimensions.

Doctor Strange 2 – release date

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 25, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.