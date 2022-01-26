The highly anticipated second chapter of the most powerful sorcerer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now close to arrival, with the preview scheduled for May 5, 2022. Well, in the last few hours some interesting theories and some clues have emerged that could accumulate the arrival of Doctor Strange 2 with the figure of the very famous Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire.

Those who recently went to the cinema will know all too well that the good Tobey is absolutely no stranger to making cameos of some of his best known characters even in very large films. Of course we prefer not to go further to avoid sensational spoilers, however it seems that one is taking hold new internet theory.

In fact, we are talking about a curious case in which the Portuguese voice actors of the characters of Wanda Maximoff (Scarlett Witch) by Wanda Vision and of Spider-Man by Tobey Maguire, who posted a post about their collaboration. The content that was then resumed on Twitter and that we leave you at the bottom of this article, shows the two voice actors together, ready to work on a potential new project.

Mariana Torres, who is Wanda’s voice in Portuguese, recently uploaded a story on IG with Manolo Rey, who is the voice of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in Portuguese with the phrase Great things are coming.

We read in the original post on IG, a few very short words that simply drove the fans crazy, as was also expected to be.

#TobeyMaguire may have been confirmed for #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness: Mariana Torres, who is Wanda’s voice in Portugese recently uploaded an IG story with Manolo Rey, who is Tobey Maguire’s #SpiderMan voice in Portugese with the caption “Good things are coming”. pic.twitter.com/XZwBUdKGFM – Spidey Updates (@SpideyUpdate) January 23, 2022

For those unfamiliar with the synopsis of the new Doctor Strange film, thinking about the presence of the character of Wanda could perhaps be a little alienating, but from what has already been announced by the producers for some time, the powerful Wanda will collaborate with the former surgeon to face a very serious threat to the multiverse.

The post and the aforementioned presence of Maximoff’s character could therefore mean that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man could do one of his memorable entrances in action right in the next movie. However, as always we recommend that you take this theory with a grain of salt until official confirmation, also because these are only theories, although they are not lacking “Clues” interesting.