Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to the MCU under the direction of Sam Raimi and fans couldn’t be more excited. The possibilities of seeing the best alternate worlds of Marvel are endless and the personalities could not be left behind.

Now that the first official trailer for the film has been released, few speculations remain in force. Not only part of the plot has been released, but also which allies and villains will arrive to steal the spotlight from the Sorcerer Supreme.

Watch the trailer for Doctor Strange 2 here

Which characters will appear in the Multiverse of Madness?

Captain Carter

America Chavez

Shuma-Gorath

Doctor Strange Supreme

wong

Captain Marvel – evil variant

Wanda Maximoff

Baron Mordo

Professor x and the Illuminati would also have made an appearance in the trailer, but there is still no concrete and direct image of them that clears up any hint of doubt. However, the actor’s voice of Charles Xavier seems to take his long-awaited debut for granted.

What is it about?

“In order to restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks the help of his ally Wong and the Scarlet Witch. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that the protagonist can no longer take care of with his power alone, ”adds the official synopsis.

When it premieres?

The second part of Doctor Strange is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Its premiere is scheduled for May 6, 2022.