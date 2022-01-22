Eternals became one of the most anticipated movies of the UCM due to the renowned cast and its Oscar-winning director, Chloé Zhao. And although the critics were not the best, in any case, it managed to position itself as the most successful project since the launch of Disney Plus.

In that sense, a character who seemed to have said goodbye to Marvel could very soon return to work at Kevin Feige’s company and would appear in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.

Eternals currently has a 47% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes critics. Photo: Composition/Marvel Studios

What is Eternals about?

The film tells the story of a new elite immortal race that lived in secret for centuries, protecting every civilization on Earth. A threat forces them out of hiding to fight. In this way, a team appears in which each member has a gift that contributes to protecting humanity. One of their leaders is Ikaris, the character played by Richard Madden.

Who is Ikaris?

The character appeared as the most powerful Eternal, having among his abilities the ability to fly, super strength, and the projection of cosmic energy beams from his eyes. Spoiler alert! At the end of the movie, Ikaris dies. However, the debate is still open and some insist that this would not be his final death.

Ikaris is played by Richard Madden in the Eternals. Photo: Marvel Studios

Will Ikaris return in Doctor Strange 2?

In an interview with CBR, the author of the tape said: “He cannot bear to face his family after what he has done. He regrets the way he has lived his entire life on this planet.” This would give indications that an early resurrection of Ikaris is planned. In addition, suspicions increased with the imminent release of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. In said film, it seems, they would resurrect several characters who had said goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Ikaris and Thanos.