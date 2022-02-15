The presence of Marvel in Super Bowl 2022 had as a star figure the trailer of Doctor Strange 2. The sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by Sam Raimi has already made it clear that it will feature multiple cameos, in a story that will continue to explore the disasters caused by the multiverse.

In that sense, the aforementioned clip included various references and exciting details that only astute fans noticed. Here are five key aspects that would anticipate one of the biggest installments in the UCM.

the illuminati

Karl Mordo, who has a new look for this sequel, tells Doctor Strange that he will face punishment for his “desecration of reality.” In that sense, the protagonist is brought before a jury, which would be formed by the Illuminati.

According to the comics, they are a group of very powerful superheroes, whose mission is to join forces to protect the universe, although for In the multiverse of madness they would expand their field of action to help restore the multiverse.

Strange was brought before a panel of powerful superheroes, presumably the Illuminati. Photo: YouTube/Marvel capture

The arrival of Charles Xavier

In the comics, the Illuminati consists of Dr. Strange, Captain America, Iron Man, Namor, Mr. Fantastic, and Charles Xavier. But, this line-up could change for the UCM tape, since one of them will be tried and two others have already said goodbye to their fans in Phase 3.

However, everything indicates that Professor X would be the leader chosen to command the wise superheroes. If this materializes, many believe that the psychic would be played by Sir Patrick Stewart (due to his characteristic voice), which opens the door for a reboot of the X-Men.

The characteristic voice of actor Patrick Stewart anticipated the imminent arrival of Charles Xavier at the MCU. Photo: IGN

References to What if…?

One of the villains of the film will be Strange Supreme, who was introduced to the MCU in episode 4 of the animated series What if…? Also, as the extended trailer wasn’t the only official footage to premiere at the Super Bowl, viewers noticed that both a teaser trailer and poster included references to the Disney Plus production.

Along those lines, this sequel is expected to be the live-action debut of the zombie avengers and Captain Britain.

Superior Iron Man

During the last hours, social networks have been flooded with theories about who would be the shining character that goes through a wall in the trailer. Although some indicate that he would be an alternate version of Captain Marvel, the most widespread hypothesis (and that fans want to see come true) is that it would be Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man.

Fans believe that Tom Cruise would bring Superior Iron Man to life. Photo: LR/Marvel composition/Twitter capture

Doctor Strange variants

In the trailer you can briefly see that Doctor Strange will have his variant Defender Strange and Strange Supreme. But, the Super Bowl 2022 teaser trailer also featured a zombie version of Stephen.