Directed by sam raimi“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” has already arrived in theaters to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the result is already causing criticism among critics and fans.

As seen on tape, the scarlet witch, corrupted by the darkhold (the book of sins or of the damned), takes away the powers America Chavez so he can travel through the multiverse so he can have the life he wants with his sons Tommy and Billy. For his part, he Doctor Strange he also uses the Darkhold, to take over the corpse of a deceased variant of himself and rescue America before Wanda kills her. She is defeated and, totally repentant, destroys her temple and ends up buried. Meanwhile, Strange and America manage to escape to their universe to be happy.

The Scarlet Witch is corrupted by the Darkhold (the book of sins or the damned. Photo: Marvel.

The third eye appears

In the final scene of the film, Stephen Strange is seen calmly in New York. This moment is suddenly interrupted when a third eye opens on his forehead. Later, in the mid-credits scene, Strange agrees to go with Clea to repair a mess he created, and just before going through a portal with her, her third eye opens again.

In both cases, the third eye bears an uncanny resemblance to the one seen on the forehead of the Sinister Strange variant, with whom he fights previously in the film. Most likely he grew up on Stephen as a result of using the Darkhold and that’s surely what we’d see in an upcoming sequel.

Stephen’s third eye bears an uncanny resemblance to the one seen on the forehead of the Sinister Strange variant. Photo: Marvel.

What would be the meaning of the third eye?

The answer lies in the comics. The comics explain that it is a projection of the eye of Agamotto that the sorcerer always wears as an amulet, and that it sometimes manifests itself on his forehead.

The comic version of the talisman allows its wearer, among other things, to reenact recent events and see certain truths about a person’s soul. When worn, the talisman usually causes a third eye to appear on the wearer’s forehead. But, in the comics, the eye of Agamotto can only be used by magic users who are on the side of good.

A) Yes, it is likely that the evil version of Doctor Strange was able to master that technique, which would explain his third eye on his forehead and that may be a bit different from the one in the comics. It remains to be seen how exactly this strange eye manifests itself and what problems it can cause Stephen.