A new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released recently and fans are already buzzing about the possible appearance of Superior Iron Man and Professor X, as well as the introduction of the Illuminati to the MCU. However, little is said about America Chavezinterpreted by Xochitl Gomezan important character who would be crucial to the plot.

Although the official synopsis of Doc Strange 2 doesn’t explain too much, the images of the new trailer and all those published so far give suggestive clues.

YOU CAN SEE: Passion of hawks 2, premiere LIVE: where and how to watch the second season ONLINE?

Who is America Chavez?

Briefly, América Chávez is a teenager who has the power to jump between realities . Due to the destruction of hers, she assumes the position of heroine.

América Chávez in the comics and in the MCU. Photo: Composite LR/ Marvel Comics/Twitter

America Chavez in Doctor Strange 2

As seen in the two official previews, America Chavez would apparently be Doctor Strange’s battle partner throughout the film.

YOU CAN SEE: Pasión de gavilanes 2 premiere ONLINE: how to watch the episodes of the soap opera LIVE?

However, it also seems that Stephen would be protecting her from the infinite dangers around the multiverse.

Doctor Strange and America Chavez traveling through the multiverse. Photo: Marvel

Proof of this are the fragments in which we see the Supreme Sorcerer fight against Gargantos with Chavez behind him.

YOU CAN SEE: The power of the dog, ending explained: what does its symbolic closure mean and what is its message?

Why is América Chávez so important?

The reason why América Chávez would be so important in the plot is because of her main power: the journey between realities.

Doctor Strange and America Chavez traveling through the multiverse. Photo: Marvel

Since traveling from one universe to another is almost impossible (it happened thanks to an accident in Spider-Man: no way home), the teenage heroine would be the main target of those looking to move from one place to another.

YOU CAN SEE: See Euphoria 2×06 ONLINE: the fate of Rue and Cassie in the premiere chapter

Thus, in the revealed images we have already seen Gargantos wanting to hurt her and a dimensional being that holds her in Strange’s alleged nightmare.

América Chávez facing an unknown threat. Photo: Marvel

But the main villain who would seek at all costs to steal the power of América Chávez would be Wanda (Scarlet Witch).

YOU CAN SEE: The Rings of Power: The Lord of the Rings Saga Prequel Series Releases Trailer

The Scarlet Witch would be trying to find her children (seen in the Wandavision series) in another reality and would be possessed by the Darkhold, an important mystical book with which she appeared in the post credits of the Disney+ series.

WandaVision. Photo: Composition/Marvel

It is for all of the above that Doctor Strange would be by America Chavez’s side at all times, a key character in all the chaos that will take place in this film.