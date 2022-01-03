Plans for the MCU will reach another magnitude in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of insanity. While awaiting the arrival of the sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch, two new promo arts have been leaked showing what the variant will look like. Strange Defender and Baron Mordo in the upcoming Marvel movie directed by Sam Raimi.

Although the back of one of the Doctor Strange 2 toys that showed Strange in a new suit with red and crimson tones had already leaked online, the new images reveal the appearance of the characters with higher resolution.

The images also show Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who looks very different from the first Sorcerer Supreme movie. The supposed antagonist of the film, now has long braids and his suit has golden stripes.

The Twitter page Doctor Strange 2 Updates revealed the images of Baron Mordo and Defender Strange. Photo: Twitter / Doctor Strange 2 Updates

The supposed promotional arts were uploaded to the network by the Twitter page Doctor Strange 2 Updates , where new information about the long-awaited sequel to Marvel Studios is published.

Who will be the villain in Doctor Strange 2?

Although the first official teaser trailer shows Stephen Strange seeking the help of Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, some insiders and fans have commented that it could be a hoax.

According to what is said in networks, it would be the Scarlet Witch herself who would act as the antagonist in this film and not Barón Mordo, as some expect.

Trailer of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness would show us the magician using the Darkhold. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will arrive on May 6, 2022 and promises to be the next Spiderman: no way home.