Doctor Strange 2 is one of the most anticipated installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because it will bring back Benedict Cumberbatch as the Supreme Sorcerer after six years since its first installment. The direction by Sam Raimi promises a unique experience to fans of the franchise.

As previously unveiled, the film will flirt with the horror genre as it will feature the Multiverse of insanity and all of its dark threats. “It is a crazy movie. They definitely go for that scary show vibe, ”said Elizabeth Olsen, the co-star who will play Scarlet Witch.

Much has been speculated about the outcome and the villain that the two superheroes will face. In that sense, Shuma gorath It has positioned itself as the favorite option for fans and the most possible candidate according to various portals such as The Illuminerdi and IGN Latin America.

Shuma Gorath would be one of the enemies of Doctor Strange 2. Photo ;: composition; Marvel

Shuma Gorath has caused problems for The Avengers more than once. Photo: Marvel Comics

Who is Shuma Gorath?

Shuma Gorath is an immortal monster with the ability to travel between dimensions. He used to be the ruler of the prehistoric world and human sacrifices were rendered to him. After a tough fight, he was defeated but resurfaced thanks to the mind of the Elder, Doctor Strange’s master.

Only someone like Strange is capable of rivaling Shuma gorath versus interdimensional jumps. Also, it is known that Scarlet Witch will be in the movie, a heroine who could help defeat the villain with one eye and prevent the universe from coming to an end.