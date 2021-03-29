Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will include exciting installments expected by fans. One of them is the second part of Doctor Strange, a film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and that will follow the events that occurred after the end of Avengers: endgame.

Likewise, it is known that Wanda Maximoff will be related to the sorcerer’s feature film, a situation that became more relevant after its premiere WandaVision. Now, a new image leaked via ComicBook indicates what the costume of the Scarlet Witch in the new installment.

According to the medium, the Twitter user, Avengersavenue, showed the concept art of the action figures related to Phase 4 of the UCM, where powerful characters such as Captain Marvel, Hawyeke, Doctor Strange and Scarlet witch.

Superhero costumes from Phase 4 of the MCU. Photo: Twitter / Avengersavenue

According to the photograph, the Scarlet Witch’s outfit underwent some modifications with respect to what was seen at the end of WandaVision, so in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, the superheroine could have a different costume than what is already known.

Nevertheless, Marvel studios He has not yet shared an official image of the costumes of his characters from the sequel film The Sorcerer, so we will have to wait for more details before its premiere.

Doctor Strange 2 would incorporate two new villains

Following the recent departure of director Scott Derrickson from Doctor Strange 2 due to creative differences, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios will take the film down the diversification route.

According to Cosmic Book News, the CEO of Marvel would incorporate two new villains for the film: Nightmare and Lilith.