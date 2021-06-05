Doctor Strange 2 is one of the most anticipated installments of the MCU. This is because it will bring Benedict Cumberbatch back as the superhero after six years of releasing his first movie. The direction will be in charge of Sam Raimi, known for directing the Spider-Man trilogy in early 2000.

The script will be in charge of Michael Waldron, who dared to provide details about the sequel that will have horror overtones. In an interview for the magazine Vanity fair, Waldron claimed that the feature film will be different from other UCM productions.

“I can tell you it’s a ride… Very Sam Raimi. The movie is incredibly exciting visually. We have John Mathieson, our cinematographer, who shot Gladiator and Logan. I think his appearance will not be like anything you’ve seen before in the UCM, “commented the screenwriter.

Doctor Strange 2 will be terrifying, according to Elizabeth Olsen

In an interview given to the Glamor portal in April 2021, Elizabeth Olsen spoke about the theme that Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will have: “It’s a crazy movie. They definitely go for that horror show environment ”, was the little the actress could say without releasing further clues about it.

What is Doctor Strange 2 about?

After the events of Avengers: endgame, Dr. Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. However, a new enemy seeks to destroy every remaining sorcerer on Earth and unleash unspeakable evil.

What is the release date of Doctor Strange 2?

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 25, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.