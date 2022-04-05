A recent new synopsis of the long-awaited film “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” and the images of the most recent television spot suggest a great twist in the information given about this film directed by Saint Raimi: Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), or one of the Scarlet Witch variants, would not be the bad guy in the movie.

What does the most recent synopsis presented say?

SM Cinemas in the Philippines shared a description of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” on their official website, in which, instead of Wanda being the villain, it appears that the title hero is the villain after all.

The synopsis says: “Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) He casts a forbidden spell that opens the door to the multiverse, including an alternate version of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff.”

The Scarlet Witch would help Doctor Strange to order the chaos that he caused. Photo: Composition/Marvel.

The most likely candidate is Sinister Strangewho first appeared in the “Doctor Strange 2″ post-credits trailer at the end of “Spider-man: no way home,” who looks particularly unhinged and villainous, and who we could see fighting against himself himself with the help of Wong and Wanda.

But the avenger “Doctor Strange” might need the help of his other variants, like Defender Strangewho is seen in the trailers with his hair slicked back, although it seems to turn into a zombie and could be the villain of the story.

Or perhaps Strange Supreme, the variant that was part of the Guardians of the Multiverse in “What if…?” —Disney+ animated series—, could appear as the bad guy in the movie.

Sinister Strange and Defender Strange, two variants of the Doctor who could be the bad guys in the movie. Photo: Composition/Marvel.

What else could happen in “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”?

It would also be possible for an evil variant of Strange to team up with a villainous Scarlet Witch and battle the two good guys from the real timeline of Strange. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

On the other hand, Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez can travel through the multiverse, to help Doctor Strange in his search for a solution to the conflict that originated. And as for the illuminatithe group of Marvel superheroes commanded by Patrick Stewart’s Professor X —in which we will see other variants of well-known superheroes, such as a probable new version of Ironman by Tom Cruise—, It looks like they’re going to spell more trouble for the mighty sorcerer.

Wanda Maximoff and Stephen Strange would fight their malevolent versions. Photo: Marvel.

TV spot for “Doctor Strange 2″