This will be one of the most important weeks for Marvel Studios in 2022, due to the expected premiere of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”. There are many expectations from fans and critics about what will happen in the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme . There are many rumors such as the return of Rachel McAdams (as Christine Palmer) as well as Chiwetel Ejiofor (as Baron Mordo), as well as the arrival of other important heroes inside and outside the franchise.

Why did Sam Raimi choose Danny Elfman for the soundtrack of Doctor Strange 2?

At the film’s launch press conference, Raimi stated: “I loved the music of Michael Giacchino’s Doctor Strange and I’m sorry we didn’t get a chance to work together, but I needed someone. Danny Elfman by my side. He’s like my long lost brother and he really is a storyteller . It helps me tell the story with his music, but it was wonderful. He loved the Doctor Strange theme and incorporated it into his musical score, which was really fun for me because Michael Giacchino incorporated some of Danny Elfman’s pieces into the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie.”

A new TV spot for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” confirms the appearance of Captain Carter, The Illuminati and Charles Xavier in the next MCU movie. Photo: Composition/Marvel

madness soundtrack

Now that the official soundtrack for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” by renowned composer Danny Elfmanit is said that it could also have revealed some spoilers. In the playlist shared by Film Music Reporter, Some titles have drawn attention that could make references to the surprises prepared by the film. The biggest spoiler could be the song titled “An Unexpected Visitor”which would be the subject of the post-credits scene with a surprise character who would become essential to the future of the MCU.

1. Multiverse of Madness (2.37)

2. On the Run (2.17)

3. Strange Awakens (0.43)

4. The Apple Orchard (3.18)

5. Are You Happy (1.08)

6. Throats (2.50)

7. Journey with Wong (1.44)

8.Home? (4.08)

9. Strange Statue (1.43)

10. The Decision Is Made (1.14)

11. A Cup of Tea (3.58)

12. Discovering America (0.47)

13. Grab My Hand (1.14)

14. Battle Time (3.11)

15. Not a Monster (2.38)

16. Forbidden Ground (2.29)

17. Court (2.13)

18. They’re Not Coming Back (1.00)

19. Stranger Things Will Happen (2.56)

20. Buying Time (3.39)

21. Book of Vishanti (2.45)

22. Looking for Strange (1.38)

23. Strange Talk (3.32)

24. Lethal Symphonies (1.48)

25. Getting Through (5.34)

26. Only Way (2.51)

27. Trust Your Power (2.54)

28. They’ll Be Loved (3.59)

29. Farewell (2.29)

30. An Interesting Question (3.13)

31. Main Titles (2.36)

32. An Unexpected Visitor (0.32)