“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” is about to be released in various theaters around the world. The long-awaited sequel hopes to surprise fans of Marvel’s adventures, especially those who were fascinated with Spider-Man: no way home, who expect a lot from the film and the evolution of its protagonist, who is played by benedict cumberbatch.

The return to Sam Raimi

A new behind the scenes of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” gives us a better perspective on how the story was worked out and how sam raimi will try to exceed the expectations of the followers. “Doctor Strange 2″ promises to be the first horror film of the UCM, something that Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel, had contemplated for a few years when the sequel was approved.

Sam Raimi: “We wanted to give the fans what they wanted, but not exactly what they expected.” Photo: Marvel.

YOU CAN SEE: Sam Raimi reveals the connection between “Doctor Strange 2” and “Avengers: endgame”

“Give the fans what they want, but not what they expect”

Sam Raimi already has experience with this type of process, so in the first behind the scenes of the sequel he gave some scope. via the portal Discussing Film the director made it clear that his goal is to give fans what they want, but not what they expect, thus overcoming any ideas they have in mind before seeing the film.

In the clip, we also see how Benedict Cumberbatch assures that the film will show a new facet for Marvel, while Elizabeth Olsen compares access to the multiverses with opening Pandora’s box. For his part, Raimi talks about how difficult it was to tell this story that unites two of the most powerful characters in this universe.

What did Sam Raimi say about the expectations of his film?

“Telling this story required a giant effort. It had to be big because it had to not only paint a picture of our universe, but multiple universes as well. It was a great opportunity to match two of the most powerful superheroes, “said the director to the medium.

Raimi added, “We want the fans to say, ‘That’s amazing!’ That was really our goal, we wanted to give the fans what they wanted, but not exactly what they expected.”

Behind the scenes of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”