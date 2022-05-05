Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, a gold mine for the studio and a new amusement park for fans. The possibilities are endless and only limited by the imagination of the creators, so the reality check has been harder. Of the 14,000,605 universes in which things would have developed differently; in ours, “Doctor Strange 2″ was the exception: a hodgepodge of good but insufficient intentions.

Sam Raimi had the power in the palm of his hand, but he has made the same mistakes as in “Spider-Man 3″: too many characters, fan service, a rushed pace and a lack of time to develop all his ideas. Sometimes less is more, but he again wanted to cover a lot and ended up creating a new Frankenstein monster. An unfortunate lack of focus, although happily the concept of the multiverse will still remain the single biggest draw of the MCU in future installments.

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange 2″: who is the surprise character in the post-credit scene?

Scarlet Witch is the perfect villain

The tragedy of Scarlet Witch is the strongest and best worked point of the film, because it involves us emotionally. From start to finish, the Scarlet Witch plot struggles not to miss out on the jumble of subplots. At the end of the day, she comes to fruition, against every obstacle in the way. The development of the character, since her indispensable series, “WandaVision”, has been a complete success and here she is in her prime. A role that elevates Elizabeth Olsen as the main face of the franchise and that drives us to want to see more of her. As Sam Raimi points out, anything is possible now that she’s back in superhero movies at the height of the multiverse.

Madness and excessive terror played against

Before its premiere, it was revealed that “Doctor Strange 2″ would be a film that would flirt with the horror genre. The fans asked for something different that breaks the parameters of the formula and Raimi delivered on his promise. The seal of the creator of “Evil dead” was present at all times. From jump scares to gore to a dark atmosphere, he took advantage of the PG-13 rating and delivered the most visceral film in the franchise to date.

His style is unmistakable and it was announced that Marvel Studios gave him creative freedom. However, the result is disconcerting because the film seems to have been the victim of a post-production self-absorbed in making abrupt cuts and summarizing its duration. Consequently, the theatrical version does not take us by the hand through the multiverse, but makes us run. Added to the bombardment of information, this prevents us from enjoying the spectacular moments.

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange 2″, ending explained: consequence of using the Darkhold and clues for sequel

Benedict Cumberbatch returns in his role as the Sorcerer Supreme in the MCU movie. Photo: Marvel Studios

Just like in “Spider-Man: no way home”, there are script holes and forced moments. They are still obstacles, unless we can let ourselves go and see the film solely as an entertainment show and visual acrobatics. Let’s just hope that fan service will be put to better use in the near future and not just serve as an overload adornment.

What does “Doctor Strange 2” mean for the MCU?

Everything seems to indicate that “Doctor Strange 2” is only part of the master plan that has outlined phase 4 of the MCU from the beginning: the secret wars. Along with “WandaVision”, “Loki”, “Spider-Man: no way home” and “What if…?”, the film would have traced the route, but the climax would be yet to come. That or the film with Benedict Cumberbatch will become the franchise’s biggest disappointment in a long time.