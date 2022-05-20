In the last few hours, the official German account of Disney + up Instagram seemed to have revealed the release dates of some products on the well-known Mickey Mouse House streaming service, including even the acclaimed MCU film recently released, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (also called Doctor Strange 2). According to post, promptly canceledit seems that the film will be available on the platform starting from June 22, 2022.

Despite this, there may be some inconsistencies. It might seem like an advertisement like any other, except for the fact that, by doing a quick calculation, some pop up mathematical error basically. If we look back, the various MCU films that have moved from cinemas to the Disney + Streaming service have always done so after a certain amount of time, which almost always corresponds to 70 days, so it is reasonable to think that that of Doctor Strange 2 is a mistake.

It would be much more reasonable, for example, to assume a release of the film on the service the July 22, 2022which would not only be in line with the streaming site’s timeline for the premieres, but would also correspond to a Friday.

A each case, as already mentioned at the beginning, the post was removedso whether it is a too rapid release of the ad, or an information within it, it is clear that this was somehow incorrectbut it’s not 100% clear why.

While waiting for these hypothetical dates to be denied or confirmed, we invite you to consider the information we have reported as simple rumorsrumors and hypotheses of the web.

