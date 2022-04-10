The beginning of the pre-sale of tickets for the preview of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” began on April 6 and Marvel Studios unveiled the main poster for the sequel to the Stephen Strange movie.

However, while in much of the world MCU fans will see the same poster with Strange, Wanda Maximoff, Wong and America Chavez when they go to the movies, in Italy fans will find a changed version of it.

Doctor Strange’s gesture on the official poster

According to Redit user @U/MCU_Speculation, Doctor Strange’s two-fingered hand is considered an insult in Italy and other Mediterranean countries. In its place they have put a sign without much meaning that is better accepted in the eyes of the Italians. Next, we show you the comparison.

Doctor Strange’s gesture is changed in official poster from Italy. Photo: Marvel Studios

Given this, Marvel and Disney preferred to avoid controversies and edited the poster with a view to the film’s debut in the European country. “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” will premiere on May 4.

Synopsis for “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Stephen Strange continues to search for the Time Stone, but an old friend-turned-enemy puts a stop to his plans, causing Strange to unleash unspeakable evil.

“Doctor Strange 2″: Cyclops actor in “X-Men” responds to rumors

“No, I’m not here. So I’m not going to see her, ”James Marsden joked about a possible return to the character of her in the movie“ Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness ”.