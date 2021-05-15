Doctor Strange 2 is one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to the possibilities it poses. Not only will it span the multiverse directly, but it will also serve as a follow-up to the WandaVision series.

Under the direction of Sam Raimi, the film will bring back the mighty wizard (Benedict Cumberbatch) alongside Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). What few expected is that Mads mikkelsen could come back as Kaecilius just as IndieWire advertised.

“He has begun to prepare for James Mangold’s Indiana Jones 5, with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, which will be followed by a role as Kaecilius in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness,” was the announcement that ended up being a mistake already corrected.

“He began preparing for James Mangold’s Indiana Jones 5 with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and closing the year that began with another franchise villain, Gellert Grindelwald, replacing Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts and where to find them 3 ″, can be seen in the article currently.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness is one of the most anticipated films of the MCU. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange 2 – official synopsis

After the events of Avengers: endgame, Dr. Strange continues his research on the time stone. However, a new enemy seeks to destroy every remaining sorcerer on Earth and unleash unspeakable evil.

As for what we can expect, Elizabeth Olsen confirmed the rumors about the terrifying approach Sam Raimi will take. “It is a crazy movie. They definitely go for that horror show atmosphere ”, was the little the actress could say for Glamor.

Doctor Strange 2 – release date

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 25, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.