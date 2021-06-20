Doctor Strange 2 will be the second solo ‘Sorcerer Supreme’ film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the occasion, the superhero (Benedict Cumberbatch) will share the limelight with Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

As previously unveiled, the film will flirt with the horror genre as it will feature the Multiverse of insanity and all of its dark threats. “It is a crazy story. They definitely go for that scary show vibe, ”Olsen told Glamor.

In a recent interview for Friends from work, screenwriter Michael Waldron revealed how the pandemic caused Sam Raimi (Evil dead and Drag me to hell) to have more time to prepare the story and give it his most personal touch.

“In this case, COVID gave Sam Raimi and I more time to make Doctor Strange 2 ours. It’s great, I’m glad it got a chance to push the movie in a slightly scarier direction. Just because Sam does it so well, “he told the outlet.

Shuma Gorath could be the villain of Doctor Strange 2. Photo: composition / Marvel

Kevin Feige warns there will be terrifying sequences

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s a horror movie, but… it will be a great Marvel Studios movie with some scary sequences. We want there to be horrible sequences like in Indiana Jones: in search of the lost ark, with which I, as a small child, would cover my eyes when their faces melted, ”said Kevin Feige during the New York Film Academy,

Following this statement, he cited more films that will serve as references for Doctor Strange 2: Indiana Jones 2, Gremlins, Poltergeist, among other titles.