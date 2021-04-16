Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will bring back Benedict Cumberbatch as the mighty sorcerer, under the direction of Sam Raimi. Additionally, it will star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch after the events of WandaVision.

As it is remembered, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, announced that the end of WandaVision was connected to Doctor Strange 2. In addition, he assured that the film “will cover the multiverse and the madness in it, very directly.”

Production on the film began in October 2020 and, to the delight of fans, is nearing completion following delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. With these words, Kevin Feige broke the news through an interview for The Undefeated.

WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2 are two of the most important productions for the future of phase 4 of the MCU. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

“I’m here in London on the set of Doctor Strange 2 for our last week, and Lizzie is here having worked non-stop from ending WandaVision to entering Doctor Strange 2,” were the statements from the CEO of Marvel Studios.

What is Doctor Strange 2 about?

After the events of Avengers: endgame, Dr. Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. However, a new enemy seeks to destroy every remaining sorcerer on Earth and unleash unspeakable evil.

What’s the release date for Doctor Strange 2?

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 25, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.