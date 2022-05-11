“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” had a strong first weekend at the box office. Its premiere has already surpassed that of the three films of “Spider-man” directed by Sam Raimi. The filmmaker’s return to directing after nine years has been a complete success.

Raimi’s best figures

The Deadline medium has reported that “Doctor Strange 2″ It has exceeded all initial estimates because in a few days it has raised almost 200 million dollars. Therefore, it has become the best opening weekend for a film directed by Sam Raimi.

“Doctor Strange 2″ it has far surpassed the $114 million for Spider-man (2002) and the $151 million for Spider-man 3 (2007). Both films, as in the case of the Sorcerer Supreme sequel, were released on the first weekend of May. While Spider-man 2 (2004), on the other hand, was released on July 4 and obtained only 88 million dollars.

The box office of “Doctor Strange 2″

According to official figures, the sequel to “Doctor Strange” is the highest-grossing film so far this year by grossing in its opening weekend a total of 450 million dollars worldwide.

While the total box office “Doctor Strange in the Multivese of Madness” in the United States alone it reached about 185 million dollars. It must be taken into account that the 450 million, in reality, were achieved without having been released in China (the largest market in the world), Russia and Ukraine.