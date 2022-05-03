“Doctor Strange 2″ It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, not only because of all the dark magic of the multiverse that its trailers have slipped, but also because of the many cameos that have been rumored for a few months. However, in addition to the action that will be seen in the main footage, many wonder about the post credit scenes.

These types of sequences are some of the most shocking moments that keep viewers in their seats, which is why there is the big question of how many will be in the final cut. Here we tell you.

“Doctor Strange 2” will continue to delve into the Marvel multiverse and what the consequences of messing with it were. Photo: Marvel

When does “Doctor Strange 2” premiere in Peru?

Although the official premiere of “Doctor Strange 2″ It will be next Friday, May 6, in other locations they will have preview functions. In this way, in Peru, cinema chains such as Cinemark and Cineplanet will unleash the madness of the multiverse from this Wednesday May 4.

Trailer for “Doctor Strange 2″

How many post-credit scenes does “Doctor Strange 2″ have?

According to what was confirmed by different international media, including Screen Rant, CBR and ComicBook, “Doctor Strange 2″ will have 2 post-credits scenes following the line of other UCM films.

However, what or who will appear in these sequences has not been detailed. Even so, Collider mentions that the first of them, the mid-credit would give some details about what the future of Stephen and if there would be the possibility of a third installment of his solo adventure.

Meanwhile, the second would not have a content to which special attention should be paid, rather it would be some shots as Easter eggs that fans will be happy to see.

The faithful fanatic is very anxious for the arrival of “In the multiverse of madness” theaters, as it has been anticipated that it will be a creepy horror proposal that promises not to disappoint the public.