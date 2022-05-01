“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” has fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe excited about the repercussions it will bring. One of its biggest attractions is nothing less than the appearance of Professor X, leader of the mutant community.

In this way, the tape will serve as an introduction of these characters to the franchise. More than one fan believes that we could soon have an adaptation of “House of M”, the comic created by Olivier Coipel and Brian Michael Bendis, and that elizabeth olsen wants to see it on the big screen.

“I am excited for all the crossovers in the future. I think this movie opens up a lot of opportunities with the multiverse. But yes, the immortal words [de Bruja Escarlata] are: ‘no more mutants’. I mean, I would love to be able to say them in some way so that it works in the MCU”, he declared for HeyUGuys.

“Again, I never know what we’re going to do next, so I’m always like in these interviews, I just say what sounds cool to me too. But yeah, it’s not under anyone’s control except Kevin Feige.”

What is “House of M” about?

“The Avengers and The X-Men join forces to fight against an enemy that has become the world’s greatest threat: Wanda Maximoff. The Scarlet Witch has gone mad. Her powers are beyond all control, and the planet itself is in her hands,” the synopsis details.

The second part of “Doctor Strange” is scheduled to premiere in Peru for this May 4.