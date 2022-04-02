A new clip of Doctor Strange 2 shows some unpublished scenes where we find a new monster alongside Wong and Scarlett Witch. The film, which hits theaters on May 6, 2022, will be the first Marvel feature film of 2022 following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home of 2021, which broke all box office records in the pandemic era.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi who, after having taken care of the direction of theiconic trilogy of Spider-Man started in 2002, it returns to the Marvel world with its own with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The film will follow Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) after the events of No Way Home who have seen the multiverse cause numerous problems. The multiverse, as the title of the film suggestswill again be the main source of the problems and Strange will have to contend not only with a mysterious threat, but also with its variant.

Strange will star alongside Wong (Benedict Wong) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), the latter last seen in the Disney + series WandaVision. They are joined by the new entry America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez.

In the last few hours, Marvel Studios have shared a new 30-second commercial Of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In addition to various sequences already seen in previous trailers, in the commercial di Doctor Strange 2 there are some unpublished scenes where we see Wanda and Wong ready to fight with a CGI creature behind them. You can find the spot in question at the head of the article.

This appears to be an unusual alliance given that Scarlet Witch, according to various rumors, should be the main villain Of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As per the practice for i Marvel Studioshowever, it is possible that such images can be deceptive to mislead the public. We remind you that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive in the room on May 4, 2022.