Following on when the new trailer for Doctor Strange 2 (or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) was released, there was no shortage of theories online, and a recent report may have confirmed the return of Anson Mount in the shoes of the well-known character Black Bolt.

Everything was revealed on the pages of ScreenGeekwhere it was explained that in the new film ready to arrive the May 6 we will see the actor return as the same character he previously played on the canceled show, now ready to come back to life.

Let’s talk about a character known as Black arrow, head of the Inhumans with the power of the voicewho can be able to unleash an enormous force simply by speaking, which leads to him being mute most of the time.

Obviously, although this is a coherent clue with the new trailer for Doctor Strange 2it is good not to take everything as true until there is official confirmation, even if it is a founder of the Illuminatiwhich makes Black Bolt’s presence in the film, most likely played by Anson Mount quite likely.

Apparently, the character will be brought to the field as a variant, a choice that probably could also have been made for the debut of Dare devil And Kingpingarrived from the Netflix series in the MCU in a way not yet fully confirmed after the surprise introduction of both characters.

Considering that the new film seems ready to fully take from the entire Marvel universe, and not just from theMCUit is a choice that is certainly understandable, while there could be many characters ready to make their debut in the new film directed by Sam Raimiof which we do not have many confirmations yet.

