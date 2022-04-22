“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” will hit theaters on May 4, and more details about the Marvel multiverse will be revealed by Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch and America Chavez. This last character, as is known from the comics, is gay, which has caused the film to be banned in Saudi Arabia.

The news was announced by The Hollywood Reporter, which confirms that the decision was made because the character played by Xochitl Gomez is canonically gay in Marvel Comics.

In that sense, “Doc Strange 2″ would follow in the footsteps of “Eternals” and “West side story”, which were banned in Gulf countries for similar reasons.

Promotional art for the Doctor Strange team. Photo: @DrSrtangeUpdate/Twitter

America Chavez is a lesbian in Marvel comics

“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” will mark the debut of América Chávez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comics, America is declared openly lesbian. Created by writer Joe Casey and artist Nick Dragotta, Chavez made his Marvel Comics debut in 2011’s “Vengane #1.”

Regarding his character, Casey said: “Certainly, this is not exclusive to America Chavez, but I’ve always thought that our superhero fiction should, in a very fundamental way, reflect our own reality ”.

First appearance of America Chavez. Photo: Marvel

“Doctor Strange 2″ is not the first film to be censored in the Gulf countries

As is known, homosexuality remains illegal in many Gulf countries, so “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” is not the first film to suffer this censorship.

In December 2021, it was reported that “west side story” had been banned in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman after Disney rejected requests to censor the transgender character, Anybodys.

In a similar way it happened with “Eternals”, which was withdrawn from the billboards of said countries due to the presentation of the first gay couple of the UCM.