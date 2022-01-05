The long-awaited sequel Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will star Benedict Cumberbatch and will provide more information about the multiverse within the MCU. The new production leaning towards the horror genre will introduce us to the return of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, one of the most powerful and dangerous characters in phase 4.

In addition, the story will serve to introduce America Chavez, a new heroine who promises to establish herself as a key player in the MCU. The character played by Xochitl Gomez has yet to be seen in action, so a new promo art gives us a first look at the heroine’s appearance.

Dcotor Strange is back after passing through Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

Promotional art for America Chavez

The Twitter account @DrSrtangeUpdate shows us six promotional designs of the new superheroine.

America Chavez promo art for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness Photo: @ DrSrtangeUpdate / Twitter

Unlike Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Doctor Strange sequel hasn’t had to deal with as many leaks and theories. The images showing the Strange team maintain the same presentation of Chavez.

Promotional art showing the Doctor Strange team. Photo: @ DrSrtangeUpdate / Twitter

Promotional art from the Doctor Strange team. Photo: @ DrSrtangeUpdate / Twitter

What is remarkable about these images are the style they handle, between psychedelia and terror. The long-awaited Marvel film is directed by Sam Raimi, known for directing the Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire.

Scarlet Witch promo art

Doctor Strange 2 He will co-star alongside Wanda Maximoff, who was last seen on the Disney Plus series WandaVision. In this production it was possible to see the true scope of his powers. In addition, the post-credits scene of the show left viewers with many doubts that are expected to be resolved in the new film.

Promotional art for the Scarlet Witch. Photo: @ DrSrtangeUpdate / Twitter

Promotional art for the Scarlet Witch. Photo: @ DrSrtangeUpdate / Twitter

Promotional art for Doctor Strange and Sorcerer Supreme Wong

As is known, during the five years of Thanos’ finger snap, Strange disappeared, so Wong was promoted to Supreme Sorcerer. New images show both magicians together.

Promotional art for Doctor Strange and Sorcerer Supreme Wong. Photo: @ DrSrtangeUpdate / Twitter

In the new feature film it is also expected to see new classic comic book villains such as: Gargantos and Mordo.