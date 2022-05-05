The second part of “Doctor Strange” showed us the multiverse of madness in all its splendor. Alternate universes and surprising variants were the attractions of the film, but also the surprising battle against Scarlet Witch corrupted by the Darkhold.

As we have seen, the character of Elizabeth Olsen did everything to get the powers of América Chávez and seize the life she always wanted with her children. However, she ended up becoming a monster who finally accepts the atrocities of her actions.

The end of the tape shows us how the MCU is recomposed, but the multiverse continues to be an uncontrollable phenomenon. The protagonists resume their lives, but now they have the company of America, the new student of Kamar-Taj.

However, the surprises remained until the post-credits scene with the appearance of Clea, the powerful sorceress played by Charlize Theron. She asks Strange to come with her to prevent two universes from collapsing into each other.

Who is Clea?

Clea was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko for the comic book Strange Tales #126, published in 1964. The witch has her roots in the Dark Dimension and is closely tied to the powerful villain Dormammu.

In the comics, she manages to flee this dimensional plane and joins Stephen Strange as his apprentice. Over time, the two develop a romantic relationship but she eventually returns to her old home and becomes the ‘Sorcerer Supreme’ of that reality.

What is the scene in “Doctor Strange 2″ where Clea appears?

It’s in the mid-credits scene, where Strange agrees to go with Clea to repair a mess he created, and just before going through a portal with her, his third eye opens again.