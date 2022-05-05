Spoiler alert.

“Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness” came to show us alternate worlds and unsuspected variants, under the direction of Sam Raimi. In this epic adventure, the character of Benedict Cumberbatch will share co-prominence with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olson).

Although the first details of the production revealed that she would be an ally of the sorcerer, it did not take long for the film to show us the fearsome Scarlet Witch as the true enemy of the MCU after the events of the “WandaVision” series. Her new goal: take America Chavez’s multiversal powers away.

According to the villain, these powers will allow her to travel to a universe where she can live with her children and is not afraid to annihilate whoever gets in her way. In that line, the Illuminati were the biggest victims of it. A full-blown massacre due to its harshness and violence.

She seals Black Bolt’s mouth to prevent him from using his powerful voice and causes his energy to explode within him. Immediately afterwards, Reed Richards is torn to shreds, a scene that shocked his companions. Although Captain Carter and Captain Marvel give him a fight, the first one dies split in two by his own shield and the second ends up crushed.

As for Charles Xavier, the powerful telepath enters Wanda’s mind to free her from her evil counterpart, but she breaks his neck on and off that plane. In the end, only Mordo was left as the only survivor, since he was busy facing Doctor Strange.