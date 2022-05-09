“Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness” surprised us by showing us alternate worlds and variants of the protagonists, but it also had another card up its sleeve: the terrifying level of violence in its action scenes, such as the massacre of the illuminati at the hands of Scarlet Witch.

His appearance in the Sam Raimi film was anticipated from its trailers. His debut in the MCU was one of the most anticipated events, but more than one has been surprised after learning of his brief participation and his tragic fate.

As we saw in the film, the Scarlet Witch finds the facility of the group of superheroes and is ready to take America Chavez. However, she is stopped by said team. Though they try to reason with her and save the day, the massacre takes only seconds.

The first victim is Black Bolt. Before he can use his mighty power, Scarlet Witch seals his mouth and her energy inside him explodes. Immediately afterwards, Reed Richards tries to catch her, but is torn to shreds. Captain Carter is split in half by her shield, while Captain Marvel is crushed.

After this, Charles Xavier finally makes an appearance and uses his telepathic powers. Once he enters Wanda’s mind, he tries to free the good counterpart from her, but the evil one snaps his neck in and out of that psychic plane.

Mordo is the only survivor, but not because of his abilities to stop the villain. He was busy facing Doctor Strange; however, we have no further details about his whereabouts after the massacre, the most violent scene in the MCU to date.

Who are the Illuminati?

The Illuminati have their origin in the Marvel comics. There, they are a secret group made up of Charles Xavier, Namor, Iron Man, Black Bolt, Mr. Fantastic and Doctor Strange. The group was formed to discuss the most important issues on Earth.

Who is the most powerful Doctor Strange?

It is possible that Doctor Strange Supreme, who appeared in “What if…?”, is the most powerful version of the sorcerer supreme.