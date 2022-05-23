It was in March that the most recent film of the Bat Man caused a stir by presenting Robert Pattinson as a new actor in the hero’s costume, in a different story from those previously seen. “The Batman” by Matt Reeves had a great performance in theaters worldwide, and this made it in the highest grossing film of 2022 at the time.

From hero to hero

But today, Batman gives the baton to another hero. “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” It completed its third week in theaters and the accumulated makes it the highest grossing film (so far) of 2022.

According to information from Variety, Sam Raimi’s “Doctor Strange 2″ ended its third week in theaters earning $461 million internationally and $342 million in the United States, for a total of $803 million.

With this number, Sorcerer Supreme movie beats ‘The Batman’ by $35 million but the film of the Bat still maintains the top of the North American ranking.

Best doctor performance

“Doctor Strange 2” has outperformed other Marvel Studios films, far more than the vast majority of 2021 titles such as “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Eternals.” ”.

But despite that, Stephen Strange’s new adventure has not even been able to match Sony’s 2021 hit, “Spider-Man: no way home”, a film that currently ranks among the top of the box office of all the times.

“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” still has time to continue raising until the next Marvel movie, “Thor: love and thunder”, due to be released in July.