After working for the series “Loki” from Disney Plus and Marvel, the writer michael waldron He returned to venture into the UCM writing the story of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”.

During an interview, Waldron revealed that thanks to spending years writing the episodes of “Rick and Morty”, He was able to create a story where he not only had to link the UCM movies and the Disney Plus series, but also other universes such as those of spider-man Y X Men.

YOU CAN SEE: “Guardians of the Galaxy”: Dave Bautista receives attacks for Drax’s new look

“Doctor Strange 2” will show the most terrifying side of Scarlet Witch, as well as dark variants of Stephen Strange. Photo: Composite LR/Marvel Studios Capture

What did Michael Waldron say about writing for “Rick and Morty”?

For Waldron, writing the episodes of the Adult Swim series, “Rick and Morty”, served as practice for writing the “Multiverse of madness”.

“It was the perfect training ground. Because every week in that series, we took a big sci-fi concept that, frankly, you could probably write a movie about, you could write some kind of high-concept spec at least, and basically blow it to bits in the first five minutes.” Waldrom said.

Michael Waldron wrote the “Loki” and “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” stories. Photo: Instagram

He further added, “You really have to explain it to the audience quickly and then put it on the backburner so they can get carried away with the adventure, in the rest of what is only a 22-minute episode. And so, ‘Rick and Morty’ trained me on how to present these great sci-fi concepts in ways that were digestible. acceptable to the audience and without getting them bogged down in boring details.”

YOU CAN SEE: “Fast and Furious 10”: Marvel filmmaker will be the new director of “Fast X”

Michael Waldron on writing “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”

Waldron joined the project after Scott Derrickson officially left the production and was replaced by sam raimi. The pair spent months rewriting and filming the “Multiverse of Madness.”

“…When COVID came along and set us back several months, it gave Sam and I a chance to say ‘okay, well now we have time. If we wanted to start from scratch, what would be our version of the film?’ And Marvel was thankfully very supportive of that,” Waldron reveals. “And he and I went to work and created something of our own,” he said.