“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” will hit theaters on May 6 and fans are ready to learn the consequences of the multiverse unleashed in the series “Loki”. What we saw in “Spider-Man: no way home” was just a preview, so now we will know the full deployment.

Thanks to this premise, MCU fans will have the opportunity to see new characters from Marvel’s best alternate worlds in action for the first time on the big screen. In that sense, we share the most rumored cameos to date.

Who could appear in the film?

Superior Iron Man (Tom Cruise): the evil variant of Tony Stark who defeated Thanos

Loki: Thor’s brother is still alive and is the greatest connoisseur of the catastrophe because of what happened in his series

Reed Richards (John Krasinski): the leader of the Fantastic Four and founder of the Illuminati

Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire): the first Spider-Man could be the one who sacrifices himself, according to theories

Doctor Strange could be directly connected to the animated series. Photo: Compositing/Marvel Studios