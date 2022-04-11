“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” promises to rock the MCU. It will not only show the best alternate worlds of Marvel, but will also show a journey greater than that of “Spider-Man: no way home”. For this, Stephen Vincent Strange and Scarlet Witch will become allies for the first time.

“It’s terrifying, exciting and incredibly complex. Director Sam Raimi is pushing the boundaries of storytelling much further. It’s the biggest title we’ve ever come up with,” revealed Kevin Feige during Disney Investor Day, raising fan expectations.

Looking ahead to the premiere of the film, the production has shared a new advance with the statements of the actors. Beyond the action, the highlights were Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch’s words on what to expect.

“The story is going through different universes, but unlocking the multiverse creates a big pandora’s box,” said the actress. “It’s very exciting. Where we’re going with this movie is the most fantastic facet of Marvel.”

What is it about?

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks the help of his ally Wong and the Scarlet Witch, but a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that the protagonist can no longer deal with with his power alone. ”, says the official synopsis.

When it premieres?

“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” will hit theaters on May 6.