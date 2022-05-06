“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, the new film of Marvel Studios It reached Peruvian cinemas and many countries around the world. And it seems that expectations will end up being met because the study chaired by Kevin Feig I would recover the investment in just a couple of days. That’s how strong the sequel to the Sorcerer Supreme is going at the box office.

standard budget

“Doctor Strange 2″ it cost about a $200 million . Inversion is pretty standard within Marvel Studios. However, the success of the film could take place in different parts of the world and the forecasts would be fulfilled.

Analysts such as the TaquiBox website have claimed that the film has all the ingredients to end up making $400 million in its global debut. Considering that about half of the proceeds go to the studio, the studio would pay for itself in just a couple of days.

Then you would have to recover the investment in promotion

In the investment budget for “Doctor Strange 2″, marketing and advertising costs have not been calculated. It is estimated that these would turn around 100 and 150 million dollars. However, this will not be a problem Marvel Studios.

If in two days you are going to recover the production investment, in the following days you will cover the marketing and advertising costs without many obstacles and then you will start making only profit.

A box office success is expected that could surpass that of “Spider-Man: no way home. We will see how his final journey ends on the big screen before reaching streaming.