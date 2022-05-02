After the film “Avengers: Endgame”, Marvel Studios decided to expand its universe through the Disney Plus streaming platform with series such as “WandaVision”, “Hawk Eye” or “Moon Knight”. But after what happened in “Spider-man: no way home” where a spell goes wrong and some villains from other universes arrive in the current world, the concept of the multiverse became very important.

Now that it is about to be released “Doctor Strange 2″, Marvel recommended reviewing some series and movies. In fact, there are some realities that are collapsing and the character of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) he will seek the help of the Sorcerer Supreme to remedy the chaos. However, the best thing about all this mess is that there will be different versions of the great Marvel heroes.

“Doctor Strange 2” hits theaters on May 5. Photo: Marvel Studios

What productions to see before the premiere of “Doctor Strange 2″?

Marvel Studios, through its social networks, recommended two series and two movies before the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”

Doctor Strange (2016)

“Wandavision” (2021)

“What if. . . ?” (2021)

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021)

Marvel Studios through its social networks recommended two series and two movies before the premiere of “Doctor Strange 2”. Photo: La República composition.

Key Points: “What if…?” and “No way home”

The animated series “What if…?” It will be very important to fully understand “Doctor Strange 2″ since it shows us several realities, among them one where Ultron seizes the Infinity Stones and begins to destroy universes, That’s why Uatu, the vigilante assembles a very powerful team consisting of Captain Carter, Gamora, Thor, Doctor Strange, Star Lord / T’Challa and Killmonger, who have the help of Black Widow.