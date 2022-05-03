“Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness” has finally been exposed to the international media and the first reactions for the new movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can already be read.

With some reviews calling it “one of Marvel’s first horror films” and others cataloging it as a “product of the twisted mind of Sam Raimi”, one thing that almost everyone seems to agree on revolves around the fact that it is good to see the director again at the helm of this type of film.

YOU CAN SEE: The Peruvian film “Ainbo” won the Platinum Award for Best Animated Film

What does the specialized press say about “Doctor Strange 2″?

“Doctor Strange 2” will have its official premiere next Friday and fans expect to see Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter. Photo: Composition LR/Marvel Studios/Broadcast

Variety editor Clayton Davis said that Marvel fans “finally got their horror movie”. “The movie is dark. It definitely came from the twisted and brilliant mind of Sam Raimi. Review his knowledge of comics,” he wrote on Twitter.

Critic and Variety contributor Courtney Howard singled out MCU newcomer Xochitl Gomez as “a scene stealer.” “Elizabeth Olsen is magnificent. Benedict Cumberbatch, superb. He works as a good entry point for what’s coming at Marvel,” she shared.

The actress of Latin descent Xochitl Gómez will play América Chávez in Doctor Strange 2. Photo: composition/Spaghetti Code/Marvel

YOU CAN SEE: Sam Raimi explains why Doctor Strange still uses the Eye of Agamotto

The Wrap’s Drew Taylor called the sequel “totally insane,” adding that it’s “easily the scariest MCU premiere yet.”

For fans of Marvel movies, “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” is an expected event, not only because of the twists that the MCU has in store, but also because it marks Raimi’s return to superhero movies since it ended. his “Spider-Man” trilogy.