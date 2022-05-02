“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” will show us all the possibilities of the Marvel cinematic multiverse. Alternate universes and variants will not be lacking in this limitless adventure directed by none other than Sam Raimi.

In the first trailer, we saw a dark version of the protagonist appear warning him: “things have gotten out of control”. Several fans pointed out that it was Supreme Doctor Strange, whom we met in the animated series “What if…?”.

The chapter that tells his story is titled “What if Doctor Strange lost his heart?”. Its premiere on Disney Plus was a success, making it the second highest rated according to IMDb and fans were excited to see it in the new MCU movie.

To the surprise of the fandom, Benedict Cumberbatch spoke with Total Film to put an end to the rumors and false expectations: “[Este Sinister Strange] It’s nothing you’ve seen before. What if…? it’s a beautiful riff of a potential. And this is something different.”

The new dark version of Supreme Doctor Strange and his third eye. Photo: Marvel

Who is Supreme Doctor Strange?

“What if…?” she showed us how the life of Stephen Strange he took a different turn when a car accident caused the death of his beloved instead of the control of his hands. Although he managed to become the ‘Sorcerer Supreme’, he was never able to fill that void.

After this, he tries to bring her back using all kinds of forbidden powers even though her death was an absolute point in time. Her stubbornness creates a world-ending paradox, but she ultimately survives and redeems herself by saving the multiverse from the Age of Ultron.