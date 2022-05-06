Spoiler alert.

“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, a film directed by Sam Raimi, hit theaters to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe to unimagined levels. The wait was long and the result is already giving fans something to talk about.

As we saw in the film, Scarlet Witch seeks to take away America Chavez’s powers in order to travel through the multiverse. Only in this way can he have the life he wants with his sons Tommy and Billy. Corrupted by the Darkhold, she won’t mind sacrificing lives to achieve her goal.

With few alternatives at hand, Doctor Strange also uses the Darkhold to take over the corpse of a deceased variant of himself and rescues America before Wanda kills her. While her powers are inferior to Wanda’s, they reveal her darker face to her children from another universe.

The children, terrified, ask him to leave and not to hurt them. She breaks down in tears and understands the monstrosities she did for her selfish cause. Totally repentant, she destroys her temple and ends up entombed. Meanwhile, the protagonists manage to escape to their universe.

In the last few minutes we see America Chavez become a student at Kamar Taj and thank Strange for everything he did for her. Also, the protagonist leaves behind the past and regrets to focus on the most important thing in life: being really happy.

The last surprise occurs when he suddenly grows a third eye as a result of using the Darkhold. Most likely, we will see its sequels in a third part of the film saga.

Movies and series to watch before “Doctor Strange 2″

Doctor Strange (2016)

“Captain America: Civil War”

“Spider-Man: no way home”

“Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame”

“WandaVision”, chapter 8

What If…? (episodes 1, 4, 5, 8 and 9)