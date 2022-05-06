“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” has already arrived in theaters to expand the UCM and the result is already causing talk, for better or worse, among critics and fans because it marks an important turn for this universe because it is officially the first approach to horror from Marvel (or at least I am trying).

Strange, the new leader

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel, has already said on several occasions that the famous sorcerer is destined to be the new leader of the heroes of the UCM and that the tape will help define that. An important part of Strange’s success is the work of benedict cumberbatchwho was hesitant to accept the role because of the character’s attitudes in the comics.

Cumberbatch, the first option

The first choice to play Stephen Strange and his alter egos was always Benedict Cumberbatch, but the actor had a very tight schedule for a play that he had to fulfill and that is why he turned down the role in the first place. It was then that joaquin phoenix he came close to getting the role, but also turned it down because he didn’t want to make a long-term commitment to a franchise.

After Phoenix was left out, talks with Cumberbatch resumed and Marvel came to terms with Cumberbatch. However, now the actor reveals to us that he too had doubts about the way Strange is presented in the original comics.

At first glance, the character in the movies is not that different from the one known in the comics, but those who are more familiar with his comics know that it has moments and attitudes that show a misogynistic Strange, aggressive and, at times, even opposed to what is seen of him.

First position before the character.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, the actor explained how he came to the project and his first attitude towards the character: “Funnily enough, it happened after another little dance (performance) that I did for another character within the UCM. It was very brief and I was bold enough to say: I’m really flattered to be invited to the party, but I’d rather wait for something juicier, ”he expressed in the middle.

“I was not really part of the conversation (to be Doctor Strange) until I got word from my reps that they (at Marvel) were interested, so I read the comics and was like, “Wow!” because it’s very old school, a little bit misogynistic, it’s very rooted in the seventies. I thought he was a little old-fashioned and didn’t get it,” Cumberbatch added.

Doctor Strange has a personality and arrogance that characterize him. Photo: Marvel.

Personality and arrogance that characterize him

It was all resolved in a direct conversation with the company, which helped him understand how they intended to update the character to be part of this universe and to work with today’s audience, without losing the personality and arrogance that characterize him.

With this, benedict cumberbatch he read the script and it was at that moment that he fell in love with the character. “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” It has already promised a complicated and challenging future for Strange, both as a sorcerer and as a leader.