Six minutes before the duel began in Sadar, Sevilla issued an alert through social networks: “Change in the starting lineup: Ivan Rakitic enters, leaves Lucas Ocampos“. Indeed, the Argentine winger had been injured during heating. A few minutes after the match against Osasuna began fell too your compatriot Gonzalo Montiel, replaced by Tecatito Corona.

The exact scope of both ailments will be known in the next few hours, a priori it seems worse on the side than on Lucas. It rains on very wet in a Seville that these days seemed to see the light at the end of the tunnel with the next incorporation of Jesus Navas and the return of the Africa Cup, after an injury of more than almost three months, by Youssef En-Nesyri. Delaney, that carries month and a half unemployedshould also be ready soon while Lamela and Suso, absent for many weeks, they still have a long way to go.

Montiel, Koundé, Acuña, Fernando (which was missing in Pamplona), the same Ocampos… Apart from the long-term injured, they are Many the Sevilla footballers who have left without playing in more than one match physical problems, that’s not counting those who have passed the Covid, who reach ten also this campaign so far. An unfortunate statistic that contrasts with the last season.

So, despite what loaded of a calendar in which Sevilla reached the semifinals of the Cup, the Champions League round of 16 and was alive in LaLiga until almost the end, those of Nervión They stood out for becoming the Spanish team with fewer injuries during the year. The prevention service of him was then complimented, which still makes more incomprehensible the plague of these last months.

Julen Lopetegui He had to work a few weeks with 12 or 13 professional footballers. The Basque coach, who has already complained on more than one occasion about the tight schedule, raised his voice again at the end of the match at El Sadar: “I don’t know how Ocampos and Montiel are, we have to wait for the medical assessment. Coincidentally, the two footballers who came from the national teams were injured. I am not the one to talk about the calendar, I only say that the bodies They endure what they endure.” And in Sevilla they seem to have crossed the limit.

#Doctor #Sano #Mister #Injuries