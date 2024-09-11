Therapist Rakhmatullina: Household mold can lead to infections

Mold spores easily spread in the air and can penetrate the respiratory tract, warned cardiologist and therapist Albina Rakhmatullina. The way to protect yourself from danger is revealed in a conversation with Vechernyaya Moskva.

To avoid mold, the doctor recommended airing out the rooms: ensure good ventilation, especially in the bathroom and kitchen, use exhaust hoods, and keep windows open whenever possible. In addition, it is necessary to promptly fix leaks, maintain the humidity level in the house below 60 percent, and regularly remove dust, especially in corners and behind furniture.

Rakhmatullina added that mold causes allergies in many people, which manifest themselves in sneezing, nasal congestion, and itchy eyes. For people with asthma, contact with mold can exacerbate attacks and worsen their overall condition, the doctor warned. In some cases, mold can lead to respiratory infections, she noted.

Related materials:

“Some types of mold, such as black mold (Stachybotrys), produce mycotoxins – substances that can cause more serious health problems, including chronic respiratory diseases,” the doctor emphasized.

Previously, therapist Karen Raj called psyllium husk an effective means for improving bowel function. In his opinion, this plant substance has unique beneficial properties.