Professor Showa of Japan Medical University has discovered a way to avoid aging at a young age. He is quoted by the publication Nihon Keizai…

Physician Hiroshi Hiraizumi stated that the feeling of aging indicates a lack of physical activity. So, he advised to tone the muscles and body with the help of regular stretching. “The muscles become flexible, their blood circulation improves, the metabolism of muscles and organs is activated, which helps prevent aging,” the specialist explained.

In addition, the physician stressed the importance of playing sports in connection with telecommuting. Some of the exercises, he said, can be done on a ladder: for example, to warm up the neck and shoulder joint, leaning to the railing with a straight back will be useful.

In April, nutritionists from Turkey compiled the top 10 youth-prolonging products. In particular, these are walnuts, as they contain omega-3 acids that regulate cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of developing heart disease.