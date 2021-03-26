ofPatrick Mayer shut down

A doctor is severely criticized for allegedly inadequate corona protective measures in German vaccination centers. His accusation: There are not even Covid-19 self-tests for medical staff.

Munich / Berlin – They should be a new lever in the corona pandemic in Germany: self-tests and rapid tests for the insidious corona virus. Optionally carried out on your own responsibility, partly by medical staff.

For said medical staff, however, there are allegedly not even the rapid tests in isolated vaccination centers in Germany to test themselves for corona before work. That claims loudly Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) a Berlin doctor who, in his frustration, turned to the editorial staff of the NZZ have turned. He reports allegedly intolerable conditions in the capital.

Corona vaccination centers in Germany: Serious criticism from a Berlin vaccination doctor

“I ask where the rapid test is taking place. The leader’s answer: ‘That is not planned.’ There are neither rapid tests nor the premises for them, ”said the doctor, who does not want to be named. On the vaccination street in the vaccination centers, on the other hand, there is “a lot of coming and going”. His criticism: The risk of infection in the vaccination centers themselves is said to be high because of many contacts and allegedly inadequate corona protective measures.

Alleged deficiencies in corona protective measures in Berlin vaccination centers:

Allegedly, no fever is measured among vaccinators, medical personnel and assigned Bundeswehr soldiers.

Allegedly too many contacts on the vaccination streets.

Allegedly careless handling of hygiene regulations.

Allegedly no quick tests for the vaccinate.

“Now let’s imagine that the colleague who obviously had a cold or another, asymptomatic colleague was infected with the coronavirus. Then they could have infected the other doctors as well as the documentation assistants and the soldiers that day, ”he continued.

With regard to high-risk patients, the doctor said: “Above all, they would have been a danger for the mostly immunocompromised patients. They come in the belief that every precaution will be taken in the vaccination center to prevent that from happening. Where if not in this place? “

Doctor from Berlin: Allegedly inadequate corona protective measures in German vaccination centers

In summary he could only say: “I am stunned by the carelessness with which we vaccinate. Every doctor and every employee who works in a vaccination center must at least do a quick test beforehand. Otherwise, in the worst case scenario, a corona protection center will become a corona dissemination center, ”the Berlin doctor explained NZZ.

In the vaccination center in the former Tempelhof Airport, the vaccinees had not even had a fever, he continued. As the NZZ writes, the Berlin Senate Department for Health did not want to comment on the accusations of the vaccine doctor on written request. (pm)