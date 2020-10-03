The Hyderabad-based Doctor Reddy’s Laboratory has applied to the Controller General of Indian Drugs (DCGI) to obtain approval for the Phase III clinical trial on the human body of Russian Kovid-19 vaccine Sputnik-5 in India. Sources gave this information.The Indian pharma company has tied up with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for clinical trials and delivery of the vaccine. The company said last month that RDIF will send 10 million doses of the vaccine to Doctor Reddy after getting DCGI approval.

“Dr Reddy’s has applied to DCGI for approval of Phase III clinical trial on human body of Kovid-19 vaccine Sputnik-5 developed by Russia,” a source said. DCGI will do a technical evaluation of the application before approving it.