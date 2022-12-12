The 10 of the Argentine team, Lionel Messi, was not the only hero of the albiceleste last Wednesday, December 9. An Argentine doctor, literally with his shirt on, was the protagonist of a flight between Buenos Aires to the missionary city of Posadas by saving the life of a Chilean passenger.

The flight took off in rainy conditions that were unfavorable for a calm flight and, once in the air, the plane began to go through a zone of turbulence that according to reports infobae, did not affect the safety of the flight. Nevertheless, The hectic takeoff of the hour and a half flight managed to decompensate a 65-year-old Chilean passenger.

After passing the turbulence zone, and as if from a movie, from the cabin they requested the presence of a doctor among the passengers. According to Newspaper First Edition who reported the news, the Argentine passenger who decided not to reveal his identity because “any colleague would have done the same” lHe raised his hand and, contrary to instructions to remain seated during turbulence, decided to attend to the patient.

Wearing the number 10 jersey of the Argentine national team, the therapist treated the passenger and patient, a Chilean national, who, according to what the Diario Primera Edición learned, had a history of heart disease, was hypertensive and diabetic. “He had a picture compatible with a heart attack that we call acute coronary syndrome,” the doctor explained to said medium.

“With the assistance of the crew, and thanks to the fact that the plane had all the tools (including a cardio defibrillator and oxygen tube), I proceeded to make an IV because the patient was 78% saturated, he was given oxygen and we medicated him with specific drugs for these heart attack conditions. Little by little, her chest pain subsided and stabilized, ”explained the therapist.

The doctor decided not to reveal his identity.

As with the penalties between Argentina and the Netherlands, the victory was celebrated by all the passengers as if it were a goal once the plane landed.

For the Chilean patient, once the aircraft arrived at its destination, he was treated by an ambulance after he was already “lucid and compensated” due to the prompt attention of the doctor.

While for the Argentine who starred in this winning game in the airwas greeted with applause as he got off the flight.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING