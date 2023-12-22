China

Chinese authorities are investigating a hospital over an incident in which a surgeon punched a patient he was operating on. The 2019 incident was captured in footage that went viral on Chinese social media this week, sparking outrage online. The Aier China company suspended the surgeon and fired the CEO of the hospital where the accident occurred. The video appears to show the surgeon hitting a patient in the head at least three times while operating on his eye. Aier China, which runs a chain of eye hospitals, said the accident occurred during an operation at its hospital in Guigang, a city in southwestern China. The patient was an 82-year-old woman and “during the operation, due to the local anesthesia, the patient had an intolerance”.

According to their statement, he moved his head and eyeballs several times. Because the patient could only speak a local dialect and did not appear to respond to the doctor's warnings in Mandarin, the surgeon “treated the patient roughly in an emergency situation.” Local authorities say the patient suffered bruises on her forehead. After the surgery, hospital management apologized and paid 500 yuan (70 dollars, 55 pounds) in compensation, according to the patient's son who spoke to local media. He also said that her mother is now blind in her left eye, although it is unclear whether this is due to the accident.



