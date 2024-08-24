Home World

From: Carmen Mörwald

A young woman suffers a fatal heart attack. She was sent home with paracetamol beforehand. The health authorities apologize.

Bridgend – Women in Germany die significantly more often from a heart attack. This is the result of an analysis by the Federal Statistical Office, which was published on Annual Meeting of the German Society of Cardiology (DGK). According to the study, women suffer from heart attacks less frequently than men, but have an increased risk of death. The reason for this is gender-specific differences in the care situation in the area of ​​cardiovascular medicine.

This now seems to have cost the life of a 36-year-old woman from Wales. The mother of two Children suffered a fatal heart attack after the doctor in charge mistakenly sent her home with the painkiller paracetamol. According to several media reports, the doctor diagnosed a “pinched nerve” – ​​a misdiagnosis that took the woman’s life far too early. The local health authority has since admitted mistakes.

Mother of two children suffers fatal heart attack after misdiagnosis: “She didn’t have to die”

The 36-year-old called the emergency services in March 2020 after feeling pain in her left arm and then in her chest, according to the British tabloid The Sun reported. After she was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend by ambulance, an ECG and blood pressure test were carried out. The doctor is said to have then said: “Go home. You have a trapped nerve.” A few hours later, she died of a heart attack in her own home.



Sandra B., the 36-year-old’s mother, told the tabloid: “The doctor had not done a blood test,” adding: “If a blood test had been done, she could have been saved.” Instead, she trusted the doctor, who prescribed paracetamol after the misdiagnosis. Her unexpected death hit her relatives hard: “The impact of what one person did not do has made our family’s life hell,” said B. “She didn’t have to die.”

Heart attack ends fatally for young mother: Health authority admits mistake

The health authority at the University of Cwm Taf Morgannwg has now taken responsibility for the death of the young mother. She appeared to have symptoms of acute coronary syndrome. She would “in all probability” have survived if tests had been carried out and she had not been discharged, the tabloid quotes DailyMail the letter. “We express our deepest condolences to the family,” said a spokeswoman for the health authority.

What is acute coronary syndrome? Acute coronary syndrome is a sudden heart condition in which blood flow to the heart is severely reduced or blocked. This often happens due to narrowed or blocked coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart. The main symptoms are severe chest pain, which may indicate an impending heart attack. Without immediate medical treatment, coronary syndrome can lead to heart failure and death. Source: National Institutes of Health (NIH)

The case investigating the cause of death was officially closed in July 2024. The family of the deceased received compensation of £130,000, the equivalent of around €154,000. “Money doesn’t make it better, but if they can have this part of their life free of stress, that’s something,” explained the 36-year-old’s mother. She wants her grandchildren to be able to “go on holiday” with it and “not have to worry about bills.” (cln)